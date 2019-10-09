My Favorite Things at La Mom Kitchen

Hong sue pork belly Photo: Jeff Marini

I loved this Shanghai-meets-Sichuan storefront in Bridgeport so much that I was moved to sing its praises. Literally. Verses to be sung to the tune of … well, see above.

La Mom Kitchen 3312 S. Halsted St., Bridgeport

Hours Lunch and dinner daily

Lunch and dinner daily Perfect order Jin cheng pork ribs ($13.95), cold beef tendon ($7.95), yang chow fried rice ($8.95)

First get a stir-fry of fresh knife-cut noodles

On top is a chicken, the whole kit and caboodle

Braised necks and legs, breasts, thighs, feet, and wings

These are a few of my favorite things

I must sing the praises of yang chow fried rice

With roast pork and shrimp, it’s tender and nice

Also, hong sue pork belly so tender it sings

These are some more of my favorite things

The room is most comfy, the service sublime

I’ve been here three times, so that must be a sign

I crave jin cheng pork ribs with a spicy zing

Yes, there’s still more of my favorite things

Try the smoked fish!

Try the hot pots!

Try the beef tendon!

You cannot go wrong here, it’s like paradise

But don’t dare miss thaaaaaat fried rice.

This article appears in the October 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

