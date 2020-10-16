Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Promptly Add This Curry Fried Fish to Your Takeout Rotation

At In-On Thai, chef Korakot Vongsatit tops crisp nuggets of stir-fried tilapia with a thick red curry sauce and fried basil leaves.

By Amy Cavanaugh

Published today at 9:18 a.m.

Photo: Jeff Marini

When In-On Thai was forced to close its Lake View location to make way for a condo building in 2016, fans mourned. That included me — I lived right nearby and had developed a serious passion for chef Korakot Vongsatit’s soulful curries and tangy pork ribs. But nothing hooked me harder than the spicy fish, crisp nuggets of stir-fried tilapia bathed in a thick red curry sauce and topped with fried basil leaves. The restaurant returned this year — a bit farther north, in Uptown — and thankfully, that curry fish is back too. Vongsatit makes her pastes in-house, which is not standard for Thai restaurants in the United States, and the effort shows: The sauce is rich and vibrant, with just enough heat. I’m in Uptown now too, and it’s a thrill to have the dish back in my takeout rotation. $15. 4641 N. Broadway

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module