The Four Best Soup Dumplings in Chicago
The struggle to find thin-skinned xiao long bao is real.
1 Shanghai Terrace
This high-end take comes closest to what you get in Shanghai, with a gossamer skin enclosing a tender meatball and scalding-hot savory soup. $14. The Peninsula, 108 E. Superior St., River North
2 Imperial Lamian
Skip the offbeat twists (you’ll be fine without tasting the Gruyère variant) and you’ll be rewarded with delicate, umami-rich dumpling jewels. $7. 6 W. Hubbard St., River North
3 Homestyle Taste
The exterior is a hair thicker than most connoisseurs prefer, but the steamy soup is on point. $7. 3205 S. Halsted St., Bridgeport
4 Hing Kee
Some days, these dumplings are only fine. But when they’re good, they’re really good — almost translucent skin, intensely porky soup. $8. 2140 S. Archer Ave., Chinatown
