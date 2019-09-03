Best Public Schools

|Enrollment
SAT reading
attainment %*
SAT math
attainment %*
5Essentials
Graduation
rate
|1
|Northside College Preparatory High School (S)
|North Park
|1,061
|98
|94
|85
|96
|2
|Noble–Pritzker College Preparatory High School (C)
|Hermosa
|985
|46
|56
|85
|93
|3
|Walter Payton College Preparatory High School (S)
|Near North Side
|1,073
|99
|98
|76
|96
|4
|Whitney M. Young Magnet High School (S)
|Near West Side
|2,157
|90
|89
|77
|95
|5
|William Jones College Preparatory High School (S)
|South Loop
|1,861
|91
|91
|74
|95
|6
|Albert G. Lane Technical High School (S)
|Lake View
|4,429
|87
|86
|69
|94
|7
|John Hancock College Preparatory High School (S)
|West Elsdon
|967
|50
|52
|78
|82
|8
|Noble–Noble Street College Preparatory High School (C)
|Noble Square
|652
|37
|52
|79
|94
|9
|George Westinghouse College Preparatory HS (S)
|East Garfield Park
|1,192
|41
|45
|82
|98
|10
|Noble–Noble Academy (C)
|Goose Island
|489
|43
|51
|67
|93
|11
|Noble–Muchin College Preparatory High School (C)
|Loop
|956
|40
|47
|73
|93
|12
|Robert Lindblom Math and Science Academy (S)
|West Englewood
|1,325
|57
|52
|71
|98
|13
|Noble–ITW David Speer Academy (C)
|Hanson Park
|1,014
|32
|52
|63
|92
|14
|Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy (S)
|Roseland
|962
|63
|55
|62
|83
|15
|Noble–UIC College Preparatory High School (C)
|Near West Side
|939
|37
|47
|73
|88
|16
|Phoenix Military Academy (S)
|Near West Side
|532
|25
|28
|80
|100
|17
|Noble–Chicago Bulls College Preparatory High School (C)
|Near West Side
|1,136
|29
|44
|66
|92
|18
|Noble–Golder College Preparatory High School (C)
|West Town
|662
|32
|42
|60
|89
|19
|Chicago Math and Science Academy (C)
|Rogers Park
|596
|33
|45
|61
|74
|20
|Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School (S)
|Back of the Yards
|1,064
|23
|32
|69
|99
|21
|Eric Solorio Academy (S)
|Gage Park
|1,195
|25
|34
|73
|84
|22
|Noble–Rauner College Preparatory High School (C)
|West Town
|633
|35
|36
|78
|81
|23
|Roald Amundsen High School
|Ravenswood
|1,227
|33
|33
|68
|89
|24
|Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center (S)
|North Park
|1,726
|32
|41
|66
|93
|25
|Lincoln Park High School (S)
|Lincoln Park
|2,113
|53
|54
|65
|90
|26
|CICS–Northtown Academy (C)
|Pulaski Park
|917
|24
|20
|89
|95
|27
|Kenwood Academy
|Kenwood
|1,756
|41
|37
|83
|92
|28
|Noble–Baker College Preparatory High School (C)
|South Chicago
|365
|17
|29
|70
|77
|29
|Noble–Rowe Clark Math & Science Academy (C)
|East Garfield Park
|461
|20
|17
|73
|87
|30
|Infinity Math, Science & Technology High School (S)
|Little Village
|417
|16
|25
|61
|90
|31
|Marine Leadership Academy (S)
|Logan Square
|867
|8
|14
|77
|94
|32
|George Washington Carver Military Academy (S)
|Riverdale
|479
|17
|11
|69
|97
|33
|Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory HS (S)
|North Kenwood
|599
|34
|30
|54
|92
|34
|Gurdon S. Hubbard High School
|West Lawn
|1,778
|15
|13
|67
|91
|35
|Noble–Gary Comer College Preparatory High School (C)
|Grand Crossing
|1,096
|21
|21
|59
|88
|36
|World Language High School
|Little Village
|354
|18
|16
|65
|77
|37
|Hyman G. Rickover Naval Academy (S)
|Edgewater
|555
|17
|15
|66
|93
|38
|Noble–Butler College Preparatory High School (C)
|Pullman
|647
|16
|16
|56
|96
|39
|Charles Allen Prosser Career Academy (S)
|Hanson Park
|1,395
|17
|18
|59
|91
|40
|Acero–Major Hector P. Garcia MD Campus (C)
|Archer Heights
|600
|17
|16
|50
|95
Grades
Enrollment
PARCC reading
attainment %
PARCC math
attainment %
5Essentials
|1
|Annie Keller Regional Gifted Center (S)
|Mount Greenwood
|1–8
|242
|96
|98
|93
|2
|Skinner North Classical School (S)
|Goose Island
|K–8
|494
|93
|94
|60
|3
|Thomas A. Edison Regional Gifted Center (S)
|Albany Park
|K–8
|271
|92
|87
|62
|4
|Ted Lenart Regional Gifted Center (S)
|West Chatham
|PK–8
|284
|89
|85
|54
|5
|John C. Haines Elementary School
|Chinatown
|PK–8
|687
|58
|67
|58
|6
|Abraham Lincoln Elementary School
|Lincoln Park
|K–8
|897
|86
|75
|75
|7
|Hawthorne Scholastic Academy
|Lake View
|K–8
|567
|79
|78
|60
|8
|Mark T. Skinner West Elementary School
|Near West Side
|PK–8
|1,100
|78
|67
|55
|9
|Edgar Allan Poe Classical School (S)
|Pullman
|K–6
|208
|78
|76
|67
|10
|Louisa May Alcott College Preparatory ES
|Park West
|PK–8
|630
|61
|63
|90
|11
|Christopher Columbus Elementary School
|Ukrainian Village
|PK–8
|285
|43
|32
|86
|12
|Stephen Decatur Classical School (S)
|West Rogers Park
|K–6
|281
|91
|89
|78
|13
|William H. Prescott Elementary School
|Lincoln Park
|PK–8
|432
|72
|55
|70
|14
|Christian Ebinger Elementary School
|Edison Park
|K–8
|831
|68
|59
|79
|15
|Mount Greenwood Elementary School
|Mount Greenwood
|K–8
|1,124
|69
|62
|92
|16
|Ravenswood Elementary School
|Ravenswood
|PK–8
|547
|60
|47
|76
|17
|John H. Kinzie Elementary School
|Garfield Ridge
|PK–8
|687
|53
|40
|80
|18
|Oriole Park School
|Oriole Park
|PK–8
|751
|62
|60
|70
|19
|KIPP One Academy (C)
|W. Garfield Park
|K–1, 5–6
|418
|24
|19
|86
|20
|Ellen Mitchell Elementary School
|West Town
|PK–8
|400
|61
|43
|85
|21
|Jean Baptiste Beaubien Elementary School
|Jefferson Park
|PK–8
|1,096
|65
|56
|66
|22
|Oscar Mayer Magnet School
|Lincoln Park
|PK–8
|766
|71
|61
|65
|23
|Talman Elementary School
|Gage Park
|PK–8
|436
|33
|31
|82
|24
|Kate S. Kellogg Elementary School
|Beverly
|K–8
|256
|50
|28
|77
|25
|James McDade Classical School (S)
|West Chesterfield
|K–6
|195
|84
|81
|29
|26
|James Ward Elementary School
|Bridgeport
|PK–8
|587
|47
|50
|64
|27
|Acero–Esmeralda Santiago Campus (C)
|Humboldt Park
|K–8
|283
|31
|31
|82
|28
|Eliza Chappell Elementary School
|Ravenswood
|PK–8
|572
|48
|42
|78
|29
|Robert Healy Elementary School
|Bridgeport
|PK–8
|1,420
|54
|60
|62
|30
|Emiliano Zapata Academy
|Little Village
|PK–8
|779
|43
|42
|75
|31
|John C. Burroughs Elementary School
|Brighton Park
|PK–8
|473
|53
|35
|69
|32
|John C. Coonley Elementary School
|North Center
|K–8
|1,008
|60
|55
|75
|33
|Alexander Graham Bell Elementary School
|North Center
|K–8
|958
|53
|48
|64
|34
|Amelia Earhart Options for Knowledge ES
|Calumet Heights
|K–8
|239
|50
|36
|67
|35
|Augustus H. Burley Elementary School
|Lake View
|PK–8
|533
|64
|55
|67
|36
|Arthur E. Canty Elementary School
|Irving Woods
|PK–8
|855
|57
|48
|59
|37
|Edgebrook Elementary School
|Edgebrook
|K–8
|512
|72
|63
|64
|38
|LaSalle II Magnet Elementary School
|East Ukrainian Village
|PK–8
|590
|56
|54
|70
|39
|KIPP Academy Chicago Campus (C)
|South Austin
|5–8
|347
|23
|17
|81
|40
|Disney II Magnet School
|Old Irving Park
|PK–6
|431
|62
|47
|81
|41
|Lyman A. Budlong Elementary School
|Ravenswood
|PK–8
|772
|42
|31
|66
|42
|Thomas J. Waters Elementary School
|Ravenswood Gardens
|K–8
|626
|48
|41
|75
|43
|George Armstrong International Studies ES
|West Rogers Park
|PK–8
|1,419
|37
|31
|80
|44
|Sauganash Elementary School
|Sauganash
|K–8
|605
|61
|54
|84
|45
|Inter-American Elementary Magnet School
|Lake View
|PK–8
|711
|39
|38
|52
|46
|Mary E. McDowell Elementary School
|Calumet Heights
|PK–5
|155
|49
|36
|75
|47
|Jonathan Burr Elementary School
|Bucktown
|PK–8
|432
|53
|44
|84
|48
|Chicago Academy Elementary School
|Portage Park
|PK–8
|603
|41
|43
|59
|49
|Everett McKinley Dirksen Elementary School
|O’Hare
|PK–8
|944
|51
|47
|49
|50
|CICS–Avalon/South Shore Campus (C)
|Marynook
|K–8
|478
|48
|37
|59
