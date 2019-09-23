How to Make the Perfect Omelet, According to David Posey
Elske’s David Posey has a trick for achieving a custardy, just-set omelet: lightly sautéing the eggs, along with some cream cheese, then cooking them sous vide–style. It involves more work than your typical whisk-and-fry version, but the results are worth it — and you can prep the eggs the night (or even days) before so that breakfast is a breeze.
David Posey’s Omelets in a Bag
Yield:4 servings
Time:30 minutes
|12
|Large eggs, at room temperature
|3½ oz.
|Cream cheese, at room temperature
|4 Tbsp.
|Unsalted butter
|Salt, to taste
|Cayenne pepper, to taste
|1
|Small bunch chives, minced
|Lemon juice
Prepare an ice bath by placing a medium bowl inside a large bowl of ice water; set aside.
Whisk eggs and cream cheese together in the bowl until smooth.
Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add egg mixture, and cook, stirring constantly, until it thickens to a custardy consistency with small curds, 4 to 5 minutes.
Transfer cooked eggs to the ice bath, stirring to cool quickly, then season with salt and cayenne pepper.
Divide egg mixture among four quart-size ziplock bags.
Press out the air, seal the bags, and roll them up tightly, taping the ends so they don’t come undone. (At this point, eggs can be refrigerated for up to three days.)
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add bags to water and cover. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
Remove bags from water, unroll them, and gently slide the omelets onto plates.
Sprinkle the omelets with chives and a few drops of lemon juice and serve.
