This savory hash from Cliff Rome of Peach’s, the beloved Southern restaurant in Bronzeville, is a snap to make, easy to riff on, and tasty any time of day. Rome says the key to the dish is boiling the potatoes before sautéing them so they caramelize quickly in the pan with the rest of the vegetables. And if you’ve never tried duck bacon, this will make a convert of you — it’s lean and flavorful, and you can find it at most Mariano’s locations.
Cliff Rome’s Duck Bacon Hash
Makes:2 servings
Active time:30 minutes
Total time:1 hour
|2 lb.
|Red potatoes, cut into ½-inch pieces
|½ Tbsp.
|Olive oil
|6
|Slices applewood-smoked duck bacon, diced
|½
|Medium white onion, diced
|1
|Green bell pepper, diced
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|½ tsp.
|Paprika
|1 cup
|Fresh spinach
|½ cup
|Shredded cheddar cheese
|2
|Eggs, beaten
|Chopped fresh herbs (optional)
|Sriracha or chile-garlic sauce (optional)
Boil potatoes in salted water until they’re tender all the way through when pierced with a fork, about 10 minutes. Drain well.
Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add bacon, onion, green pepper, salt, pepper, and paprika.
Sauté for 2 minutes. Add potatoes and press down slightly on vegetables with a spatula.
Cook, turning every 3 to 4 minutes, until golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Add spinach and toss until it wilts. Add cheese and cover the pan until cheese melts, about 30 seconds. Taste and adjust seasoning.
In a separate pan, cook the eggs, then place atop hash. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve with hot sauce, if you like.
