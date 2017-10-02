Living with Mental Illness (and What to Know If You Don’t)

What do a cheerleader, chef, wrestling champion, and Navy vet have in common? They've dealt with mental illness and want everyone to know that it's OK to talk about it. We interviewed these Chicagoans about their experiences for Mental Illness Awareness Week, October 1 to 7. Get more information from Chicago's National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline, 312-563-0445, or call the Nation Suicide Prevention hotline at 800-273-8255.