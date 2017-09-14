Ready to battle the Demogorgon? Or try Eleven's Eggos? Head to the Upside Down (2363 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square), the latest pop-up concept from Emporium Arcade Bar, inspired by Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things." They're even hosting "all-ages" open houses on September 18 and 25 for younger fans.

Hop on that banana-seat bike soon, though, because the whole thing disappears at the end of September. (Or... does it?)