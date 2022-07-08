Damarr Brown’s Essential Chicago The Top Chef contestant and chef de cuisine at Virtue picks his favorite to-do’s. Start the day at Peach’s “It’s Cliff Rome’s place, where they serve up really delicious homey breakfast options. I love the salmon croquettes. I get them with grits. I used to make them with my grandmother, and you don’t see them on a lot of menus.” 4652 S. King Dr., Bronzeville Take in the Exhibitions at Stony Island Arts Bank “They have rotating exhibits of talented, predominantly Black artists [page 61]. I’ve been a few times, and I think both the story behind it and Theaster Gates are amazing.” 6760 S. Stony Island Ave., South Shore Walk Around Promontory Point “It kind of protrudes into the water, and there’s space for bonfires. It’s really relaxing. It has a beautiful view of the water.” 5491 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Hyde Park Dine at Hai Sous “It’s one of my favorite restaurants in Chicago. I really love Thai Dang’s food. My favorite is the papaya salad — it’s so full of herbs and so bright. They also have these wings with fish sauce that are sticky and crispy and delicious. The space is gorgeous, too.” 1800 S. Carpenter St., Pilsen Catch a Show at the Court Theatre “They get a lot of big actors performing there quite often, and they stage important shows [like August Wilson’s Two Trains Running]. I think it’s a great resource in the community.” 5535 S. Ellis Ave., Hyde Park

Kelly Hogan’s Essential Chicago The singer-songwriter (and sometimes backup for Neko Case) shares her dogcentric top things. Spend Dog Days at Montrose “Montrose Dog Beach is my idea of heaven. Anybody who knows me knows I’m a dog dork. I go with Eddie and Ernie, my Boston terrier mixes.” 610 W. Lawrence Ave., Uptown Shop for Music and More at Laurie’s Planet of Sound “It is a great store for records and movies, toys and books, you name it. I used to work there, and my dogs would go with me — they keep treats and a bowl there. Tell them Hogan sent you.” 4639 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Square Check Out Unique Plants at Adams & Son & Daughter Gardens “When I lived in Humboldt Park, this was my favorite garden store. They have all kinds of stuff you’ve never heard of, like this Greek basil with tiny leaves and this amazing Mexican herb called pápalo, which is like cilantro on steroids.” 1057 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park Have a Pint at Archie’s “I found Archie’s Iowa Rockwell Tavern when I was walking near there with my old dog. This cocker spaniel came tearing out of the alley into this bar. We looked in, and Archie was holding up a treat. This lady came behind us: ‘Oh all the dogs know to come to Archie’s.’ It’s super chill.” 2600 W. Iowa St., Humboldt Park Hide Out at the Hideout “My dog bartended with me there for 10 years. One reason I started going there: There was a big yellow Lab that would walk around and eat potato chips off the floor. So I said, ‘Can dogs come here?’ And they said, ‘As long as they’re not assholes.’ The Hideout is about fellowship and all kinds of freaky people at the same picnic.” 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., West Town Stock Up at Seafood City “They should name it Filipino Superwonderland. It is an amazing Asian grocery with all these food stalls. There’s a Jollibee fried chicken that’s worth the high blood pressure.” 5033 N. Elston Ave., Albany Park