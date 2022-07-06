Take a Chicago River Architecture Cruise, the City’s Best Tourist Activity
See a Show at a Storefront Theater
Learn How Chicago-style BBQ is Made
Go Back in Time to the Jazz Age
Buy a Shot of Malört for a Newcomer at a Dive Bar
Pray for Peace at Loyola University’s Madonna Della Strada Chapel
Go on a Spirit Quest at the Full Moon Jam
Dine at One of Chicago’s Leading Farm-to-table Restaurants
Nosh via Carhop at Superdawg
Play Whirlyball, Chicago’s Favorite Sedentary Sport
Walk Through Graceland Cemetery
Learn About the Real Game of Thrones at the Art Institute of Chicago
Escape the City at a Beach … in the City
Explore Haute Dining Tasting Menu Culture
Shop the German Finds at Gene’s Sausage Shop & Delicatessen
Ride the 606, a.k.a. The Bloomingdale Trail
Throw Down Some Wings at Harold’s Chicken
See the Cubs and Sox Back-to-back
Take a Ride on the Chicago Water Taxi
Eat Like a Veep at Brown Sugar Bakery
Upgrade Your Wardrobe at the Soul of Chicago Streetwear
Watch Local Fruit Get Made Into Brandy (Then Drink Cocktails)
Catch Chicago’s Best Young Ballers at the Public League Final Four
Find Zen at the Garden of the Phoenix
Take a Tour Through the City’s Literary Heart
Climb Mount Bridgeport at Palmisano Park
Groove to Live Music on the Lakefront
Gaze Upon the Calumet River While Eating Smoked Fish
Get on the Good Foot at the Rink
Explore Black Chicago History at Stony Island Arts Bank
Browse Jazz and Soul Records at Dusty Groove
Stock Up on Mexican Goods, Then Eat Tacos
Paddle a Swan Boat in the Humboldt Park Lagoon
Visit the Tropics at the Garfield Park Conservatory
Encounter Real Movie Magic Under Fake Stars
Have a Francophilic Picnic on the Bucolic Lawns of the Baha’i Temple
Bike Across Northerly Island
Shop at a Lincoln Square Staple
Have a Deep-dish vs. Tavern-style Pizza Face-off
Rock Out at Delilah’s
See Frank Lloyd Wright Architecture Without Leaving the South Side
Spend All Night at King Spa
Go on a Bar Crawl Through Malt Row
Shop at a Beloved Thrift Store and Benefit a Good Cause
Gaze at the Stars (and the Skyline) From the Museum Campus
Look Out for Paderewski’s Ghost at the Polish Museum of America
Admire Public Art in the South Loop
Devour the City’s Best Italian Beef
See 30 Plays in an Hour at a Performance of the Infinite Wrench
Use the Brown Line as Your Sightseeing Tram