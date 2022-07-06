50 Essential Chicago Experiences July 6, 2022, 10:23 am Take a Chicago River Architecture Cruise, the City’s Best Tourist Activity See a Show at a Storefront Theater Learn How Chicago-style BBQ is Made Go Back in Time to the Jazz Age Buy a Shot of Malört for a Newcomer at a Dive Bar Pray for Peace at Loyola University’s Madonna Della Strada Chapel Go on a Spirit Quest at the Full Moon Jam Dine at One of Chicago’s Leading Farm-to-table Restaurants Nosh via Carhop at Superdawg Play Whirlyball, Chicago’s Favorite Sedentary Sport Walk Through Graceland Cemetery Learn About the Real Game of Thrones at the Art Institute of Chicago Escape the City at a Beach … in the City Explore Haute Dining Tasting Menu Culture Shop the German Finds at Gene’s Sausage Shop & Delicatessen Ride the 606, a.k.a. The Bloomingdale Trail Throw Down Some Wings at Harold’s Chicken See the Cubs and Sox Back-to-back Take a Ride on the Chicago Water Taxi Eat Like a Veep at Brown Sugar Bakery Upgrade Your Wardrobe at the Soul of Chicago Streetwear Watch Local Fruit Get Made Into Brandy (Then Drink Cocktails) Catch Chicago’s Best Young Ballers at the Public League Final Four Find Zen at the Garden of the Phoenix Take a Tour Through the City’s Literary Heart Climb Mount Bridgeport at Palmisano Park Groove to Live Music on the Lakefront Gaze Upon the Calumet River While Eating Smoked Fish Get on the Good Foot at the Rink Explore Black Chicago History at Stony Island Arts Bank Browse Jazz and Soul Records at Dusty Groove Stock Up on Mexican Goods, Then Eat Tacos Paddle a Swan Boat in the Humboldt Park Lagoon Visit the Tropics at the Garfield Park Conservatory Encounter Real Movie Magic Under Fake Stars Have a Francophilic Picnic on the Bucolic Lawns of the Baha’i Temple Bike Across Northerly Island Shop at a Lincoln Square Staple Have a Deep-dish vs. Tavern-style Pizza Face-off Rock Out at Delilah’s See Frank Lloyd Wright Architecture Without Leaving the South Side Spend All Night at King Spa Go on a Bar Crawl Through Malt Row Shop at a Beloved Thrift Store and Benefit a Good Cause Gaze at the Stars (and the Skyline) From the Museum Campus Look Out for Paderewski’s Ghost at the Polish Museum of America Admire Public Art in the South Loop Devour the City’s Best Italian Beef See 30 Plays in an Hour at a Performance of the Infinite Wrench Use the Brown Line as Your Sightseeing Tram