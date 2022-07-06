The best way to appreciate our homegrown barbecue style, which employs an aquarium-style smoker, is to head to Lem’s Bar-B-Q, Chicago’s oldest Black-owned barbecue spot, and order the pork rib tips. The smoky nubs of meat and fat come doused with a signature tangy red barbecue sauce (yes, it is available by the gallon if you want to take some home) and served atop freshly cut fries. Founded by the Lemons brothers in 1954, the restaurant is now run by the Lemons sisters, daughters of the original pitmaster. You can eat your tips and a hot link outside at the counter, or take it all to go in a clamshell container — either way, you’re getting a taste of culinary history. 311 E. 75th St., Chatham