Perfect for Grabbing a glass of South African wine before dinner in the neighborhood Start with Whatever co-owners Seth Wilson and Craig Perman are excited about. (Just ask Wilson; he’ll be on the floor.)

With two pillars of Chicago’s wine industry behind this spot, it’s no surprise Le Midi is the best new place to sip vino. Craig Perman brings expertise from his years running Perman Wine Selections (he was also a sommelier at Alinea), while Seth Wilson draws on his time as a somm at Aba and other restaurants. Their goal for Le Midi, which is part wine bar, part impeccably curated wine shop, is to pay homage to European wine bars. They nailed it — you can come in anytime after noon, order a glass (the list is ever-changing and includes both Old and New World pours), have a small bite (try a plate of thinly sliced prosciutto or vermouth-marinated wild mushrooms), then grab a bottle to take to your next destination. Whether that’s home or a BYOB in the neighborhood, your night is better for having started it at Le Midi. 2108 W. Division St. lemidiwine.com