Nine Bar co-owner Lily Wang pours the Smoke & Mirrors. Best New Bars A sleek Chinatown cocktail den, a Nordic-inspired brewery, a funky queer hangout — the city’s latest top spots deliver fresh experiences and clever drinks. Here are our 11 favorites, ranked. By Amy Cavanaugh Photography by Lenny Gilmore January 24, 2023, 6:00 am 1Nine Bar 2Le Midi 3Meadowlark 4Pigtail 5After 6Orkenoy 7Moonflower and Nightshade 8Mother’s Ruin 9Quality Time 10Easy Does It 11Dorothy 5 Best New Bar Bites 5 Old-Fashioneds to Try This Winter