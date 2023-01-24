Perfect for Having a chill cocktail upstairs or keeping the night going downstairs Start with The No Brainer (obviously) at Moonflower and the Garibaldi, a shaved ice drink, at Nightshade

When opening a neighborhood spot, the most important thing is, well, being neighborly. Moonflower provides good old Midwestern hospitality in spades, starting with the immediate greeting at the door from one of the owners: industry veterans Zach Rivera, Christina Chae, and Marvin Boeving. Their affordable drinks — like the No Brainer ($10.50), a bright rum cocktail with strawberry and banana — attract groups, while Nightshade, the dark, cozy room downstairs, is ideal for dates. Nightshade’s tipples skew fancier, with ingredients like purple-rice-washed gin and cream cheese foam, but the must-order is a shaved ice drink, like the one that’s a play on the Korean dessert bingsu, with green tea, strawberry, condensed milk, and soju. You can also get it without the booze, because making you feel welcome is what these two places are all about. 4359 N. Milwaukee Ave. moonflowerbar.com