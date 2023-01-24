Perfect for Channeling impeccable Scandi vibes Start with Mr. Sparkles Emerson, an herby, refreshing farmhouse ale

After opening in September 2020, the Nordic-tinged brewery Ørkenoy encountered a lot of pandemic-related starts and stops, but it’s finally where it’s supposed to be. And where that is is delightful. Located in an airy, minimalist space within the Kimball Arts Center, Ørkenoy offers seasonal beers like a smoked Polish wheat from brewer and co-owner Briana Hestad, who also handles the cocktails. Do not miss the Blod og Sylte, an aquavit Bloody Mary, on a weekend afternoon. Don’t miss the food, either, since chef and co-owner Ryan Sanders has fun with the Nordic theme, turning out plates like smørrebrød with toppings ranging from Spam to mushroom seitan. There’s even a little market in the back with grab-and-go sandwiches and fancy products like tinned fish and chilled natural wines. It may have taken some time to get here, but Ørkenoy feels right on time. 1757 N. Kimball Ave. orkenoy.com