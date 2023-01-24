Perfect for Stopping in for upscale takes on classic cocktails before (or after) your West Loop dinner res Start with The Negroni, which uses woodsy St. George Spirits Bruto Americano

Leave it to Curtis Duffy and Michael Muser to open the most beautiful new bar in town. Located next to Ever, their two-Michelin-starred restaurant, After (get it?) has a gorgeous mirrored back bar and a menu from lead bartender Luis Rodriguez that ranges from a $10 Moor’s Brewing Co. imperial porter to a $105 Scotch and cognac cocktail. Reservations book up on the weekend, but you can often walk in for a weeknight seat (these are also the most comfortable bar seats in the city). Order the 79 Fashioned, an old-fashioned made with a lush 42-year-old Armagnac and peach rooibos tea. Yes, it’s $51, but it’s a showstopper worthy of the beautiful room you’re drinking it in. 1338 W. Fulton St. after-lounge.com