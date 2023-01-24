Perfect for Pigging out on fancy porkcentric bites and decadent drinks Start with The Negroni Cristal, a Jamón Ibérico – washed white Negroni that sets the right tone

Celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés landed here with a splash in 2021, opening locations of proven hits like Bar Mar, Bazaar Meat, and Jaleo, as well as Pigtail, a cocktail bar that’s unique to Chicago. The quietest launch of the group, Pigtail is also the best. The bar is a love letter to the pig in all its forms, and while you can get marinated pig ears, steamed buns stuffed with pork belly, and cocktails fat-washed with Jamón Ibérico, it never comes across as gimmicky. That’s due to the seriousness with which local beverage director Kimberly Klinger and team take the drinks. Don’t miss the Andrés & Cooper, a dark and stirred Ibérico pechuga mezcal cocktail garnished with a Kalamata olive and, you guessed it, even more ham. 500 N. Clark St. pigtailcocktail.com