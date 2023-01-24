Perfect for Casual drinks with zero pretension Start with The Quality Mezcal-roni or an Old Style

Chicago loves a chill corner bar, and Quality Time is that, just with cleaner floors, funkier wallpaper, and better drinks than you might expect. At the latest opening from Footman Hospitality (Spilt Milk), the cocktails top out at a reasonable $11. You can get a draft of Old Style for three bucks or a pitcher for $11. The wines are all “house,” and your snack choices are a bag of popcorn or Tamale Guy tamales. Ahhh. Yeah, there’s a DJ on weekends, and, OK, fine, that’s an Italian amari blend in the Toronto cocktail, but there’s just something about the vibe here that feels so relaxing after a long day. 2934 W. Diversey Ave. qualitytimebar.com