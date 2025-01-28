PERFECT FOR

After-work drinking with your most fashionable coworkers

START WITH

The Dita, a Manhattan variation with smoky, bittersweet notes

It’s been a while since Chicago welcomed a great new hotel bar, but Bar Tre Dita at the St. Regis Chicago was worth the wait. It’s also the bar for Tre Dita, Lettuce Entertain You and Evan Funke’s Tuscan restaurant, so even if you’ve booked a table in the dining room, start here. It’s a gorgeous space, with a long, polished marble counter, plush love seats, and epic city views. But I’m obsessed with so much else here: the Garibaldi Banger, a clever mash-up of a Garibaldi and a Harvey Wallbanger that beverage director Diane Corcoran makes with a citrusy Italian gin, Campari, Galliano, and orange juice; the refined service from the white-tuxedoed bartenders; the fact that I can sit at the bar and have a plate of pici cacio e pepe deftly paired with a glass of Vermentino. It makes me dream of booking a room at the St. Regis and taking a staycation. 401 E. Wacker Dr.