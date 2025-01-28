PERFECT FOR

Soaking up vintage vibes

START WITH

The 22° Highball with Toki Japanese whisky, only $8 during happy hour (5 to 7 p.m.)

The 1970s were not exactly a bright spot in cocktail history. But in the hands of Zach Rivera and Christina Chae (who also own Portage Park’s Moonflower), the era comes alive in fantastic fashion. The space, decked out with wood furniture and exposed brick, and the music, a soundtrack that ranges from Steely Dan to the Rolling Stones, nail the vibe. The drink list is filled with dialed-in classics, many of which draw on ingredients or cocktails of that period. Among the highlights: a minty stinger that pulls in rum, the ice-cold highball, and a gimlet that gets a welcome boost from strawberry and elderflower. A small menu of snacks (made in the kitchen at Dante’s Tavern next door; its owners are also partners here) includes a Thousand Island–dressed burger and a delish turkey club. I may not have been around for the ’70s, but Golden Years still makes me nostalgic for it. 1938 W. Chicago Ave.