Best New Bars The latest top spots for a tipple include a standard-setting hotel bar and an all-day coffee-to-cocktails hangout. Our 10 favorites, ranked. By Amy Cavanaugh and Karl KlockarsPhotography by Ross Feighery and Jaclyn RivasVideography by Charles BourilIllustrations by Greg Clarke January 28, 2025, 6:00 am 1Bisous 2Cara Cara Club 3Golden Years 4Bar Tre Dita Your browser does not support the video tag. 5Truce 6Is/Was Brewing 7La Licor Panamericana 8Lemon Your browser does not support the video tag. 9Electric Funeral 10Monochrome Brewing Best Cocktail Trend: Freezer Martinis Reboot of the Year: Small Bar Where Are All the Wine Bars?