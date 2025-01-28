PERFECT FOR

Latin American spirits are ascendant in today’s cocktail world, and this is the place to get indoctrinated. Co-owner and bartender Javier Arroyo and his friendly team at this vibrant spot offer up drinks that highlight such liquors as Peruvian pisco, Bolivian singani, and Brazilian cachaça, along with a range of Mexican agave spirits, including mezcal and raicilla. Where to begin your education? The Mojito Caballito is a textbook version of the Cuban classic, while the fruity Brazilian batida features grassy cachaça, coconut, passion fruit, and lime. The Amor Amargo, a bittersweet slushie spiked with the sugarcane spirit aguardiente, hits just right, too. Don’t miss the snacks, which span Latin America as well. The mariquitas, fried plantain chips with garlicky aïoli dipping sauce, will keep you sated between rounds. 2521 N. California Ave.