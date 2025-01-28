PERFECT FOR

Holding work meetings by day; grabbing a predinner cocktail by night

START WITH

Another Chai Daiquiri, a spiced version of the classic cocktail that goes down fast

A daytime cocktail is one of life’s great indulgences, and at Truce you can arrive as early as 8 a.m. for Bloody Marys with green chile vodka and togarashi and Aperol spritzes tarted up with stone fruit. If you need to post up with your laptop, sip one of their fun coffee drinks (the baked apple chai, with espresso, cinnamon, and green cardamom, fueled a morning’s writing for me). Later, you might be ready for a round of freezer martinis or chai daiquiris in the warmly lit space before heading to your dinner reservation at Le Bouchon across the street or Mirra around the corner. Truce is run by four industry veterans — couples David Mor and Matthew Hunnel and Rami Ezzat and Sarah Kmiec — who know what goes into a good neighborhood spot. At least two of them are always there, making drinks, welcoming you in, and ensuring that whatever you need out of Truce, they will provide it. 1935 N. Damen Ave.