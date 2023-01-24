Canada Goose at Meadowlark

This highbrow riff on the Wisconsin version calls for two types of brandy, bergamot liqueur, cherry bark bitters, and sparkling wine. $16. 2812 W. Palmer St., Logan Square

Roald (Dahl) Fashioned at Ørkenoy

With fig-maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, and fennel, this bourbon version walks the savory-sweet line. $12. 1757 N. Kimball Ave., Humboldt Park

Good Fortune at Nine Bar

The unexpected yet smart combo of Japanese vodka and plum brandy form the base of the cocktail, which also includes Medjool dates and barley tea. $14. 216 W. Cermak Rd., Chinatown

Walnut Old-Fashioned at Rose Lounge

This cocktail lounge under Adalina offers a super-nutty bourbon version with walnut liqueur, hazelnut, and chocolate-walnut bitters. $26. 912 N. State St., Near North Side

Off the Record at Moonflower

Goldsaft (a German sugar beet syrup the bartenders pick up at Gene’s Sausage Shop) is mixed with rye, pear brandy, and raspberry for an old-fashioned with a European twist. $10. 4359 N. Milwaukee Ave., Portage Park