Start with the one of the historically best high school talent pools in the country — do the names Derrick Rose, Jabari Parker, Kevin Garnett, and Mark Aguirre ring a bell? — then add intense intracity rivalries and swallow-the-whistle physical play (ask Whitney Young’s Miles Reynolds about the gash to his forehead in the 2014 semifinals), and you have the makings of a must-attend event. The culmination of a playoff among the better Chicago Public Schools basketball teams, the final weekend — held in February, most recently at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena — features some of tomorrow’s college and even pro stars competing for local bragging rights. And considering that the state tournament, by contrast, separates schools into four size-based classes, this trophy is arguably the more coveted prize.