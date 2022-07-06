Some Chicagoans scoff at any river tour. They’ll tell you it’s for tourists, and that real Chicagoans would never bother paying more than $50 to ride on a boat with a bunch of out-of-towners who have never seen a true skyscraper. Don’t listen to them. There are plenty of tourist traps in the city, but the Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruise isn’t one — or at the very least, it’s a trap that’s worth your time. Maybe you already know the story of the Chicago River and its transformation from a foul industrial artery to a gorgeous haven of architectural marvels, but chances are you’ll learn something new about the city on this 90-minute boat tour. Even if you don’t, you can’t go wrong cruising the river on a beautiful day — and you’ll gain a new appreciation for the wonders of our city. Southeast corner of Michigan Avenue Bridge at Wacker Drive, Loop; architecture.org/tours