In a city not known for hippie culture or pagan nature-worshiping vibes, this free summer monthly gathering stands out as one of Chicago’s neatest open secrets. A huge group of free spirits gathers just south of Foster Beach on every full moon from June through September for a public drum circle and dance party. Meanwhile, a team of semiprofessional fire dancers mesmerizes onlookers with pyrotechnic acrobatics. Inevitably, the crowd also becomes a magnet for street food vendors of all stripes. This little slice of Burning Man on the lake is BYOD (Bring Your Own Drum) but unfortunately not BYOF (Bring Your Own Fire). This year, organizers plan to take the festivities to different corners of Chicago to spread their primal energy across the city. Argyle Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Uptown