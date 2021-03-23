Saffron Curry Noodles

Uncooked

At this raw food restaurant, Carole Jones tosses kelp noodles (yes, the seaweed) with a creamy coconut-milk-based saffron sauce for a chilled noodle bowl with complex Indian flavors. $12. 210 N. Carpenter St., West Town; 1616 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown

Crispy Rice Noodles

Community Tavern

Joey Beato boils Thai rice flakes (which are large flat squares) to transform them into chewy, tightly rolled scrolls. A quick sear adds a slight crunch, and hearty lemongrass chicken ragù tops things off. $13. 4038 N. Milwaukee Ave., Portage Park

Pancit Bihon

Kasama

Genie Kwon and Timothy Flores dress up their Filipino pancit bihon, made with rice vermicelli, with poached shrimp and squid, sliced Castelvetrano olives, a dusting of sumac powder, and crispy chicharrón. $17. 1001 N. Winchester Ave., East Ukrainian Village

Stir-Fried Glass Noodles

Perilla

For his riff on traditional japchae, Andrew Lim stir-fries sweet potato glass noodles in tamari before tossing them in a rainbow of veggies, like mushrooms and scallions. Make it meaty with the addition of bulgogi. $12. 401 N. Milwaukee Ave., West Town

Gluten-Free Tagliatelle

RPM Italian

RPM Italian’s tagliatelle is made with a corn, rice, and tapioca flour from Italy’s Marche region. Get the hand-cut pasta in any of the pasta dishes; it’s great with the chile-flecked king crab. $20. 52 W. Illinois St., Near North Side