Vietnam

Bánh Canh Tôm Cua

Hai Yen

A mild but hearty broth anchors chewy, udon-like tapioca noodles, briny balls of minced shrimp, and shards of sweet crabmeat. $11. 1055 W. Argyle St., Uptown

Italy

Spaghetti al Pomodoro With Polpette di Pollo

Bar Roma

A bed of housemade spaghetti in a chunky tomato sauce cradles three substantial spheres of ground chicken flecked with pistachios. $25. 5101 N. Clark St., Andersonville

Indonesia

Mie Bakso

Minahasa

A street stall staple in Indonesia, this soup features delicate egg noodles and halal beef meatballs gently poached in beef stock fragrant with ginger and lemongrass. $6. 125 S. Clark St., Loop

Thailand

Kuay Tiew Rua

Immm Rice & Beyond

In this Bangkok classic (commonly called boat noodles), pork meatballs, sliced pork loin, rice noodles, and water greens bob in a broth enriched with pork blood and star anise. $12. 4949 N. Broadway, Uptown

Spain

Sopa de Albondigas con Fideos

Cafe Estrella

Mint-scented pork and beef albondigas, toasted fideos, and root vegetables lend heft to this soup from a new virtual kitchen. Cilantro, lime, and a tomato-chile broth add piquancy. $16 a quart. Order at @cafeestrellachicago on Instagram for pickup in Humboldt Park or delivery.