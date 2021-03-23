A Kid-Friendly Dish: Lula Cafe’s Pasta Yia Yia

Jason Hammel’s Greek-inflected dish, based on a family recipe, has been a staple on the menu for over 20 years. The kit, which serves two, includes bucatini, feta, Parmesan, butter, garlic, and cinnamon — all the ingredients you (and your kids, since they can help) need to make the warmly spiced brown butter pasta dish. $18. 2537 N. Kedzie Blvd., Logan Square

A Date-Night Dinner: HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen’s Chicken Pho

Thai Dang makes a mean bowl of pho, and his at-home chicken version may just become your go-to weekend warmer. The kit, which serves two, includes Dang’s famously flavorful broth, pulled organic chicken, rice noodles, scallions, and herbs, plus pickled onions, hoisin, sambal, and lime to garnish the soup to your liking. $24. 1800 S. Carpenter St., Pilsen

A Fancy Weeknight Upgrade: Daisies’ Mushroom Pappardelle

This kit, which serves four, will remind you why Joe Frillman’s fresh pasta program is such a standout. You’ll get a pound of his ready-to-cook, made-from-scratch pappardelle and a generous portion of his umami-rich mushroom ragù, which includes portobellos, porcinis, and mushroom concentrate, along with freshly grated Parmesan to finish it off. $45. 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square