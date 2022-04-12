1. Chicken Philly

Bianca’s Barbeque

Urbanspace

15 W. Washington St.

Loop Hours Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; closed Sunday Perfect order

The Royal siblings, who also run Bianca’s Burgers at Revival Food Hall, focus on smoked rib tips, brisket, pork, and chicken. But what draws us is their Philly cheesesteaks — in particular, the chicken version, stuffed with onions, green peppers, and cheese. Spring for the crisp and well-salted fries, which are cooked in beef tallow. $12; $15 with fries

2. Pork Belly Bowl

Pita Yeero

Ultratender, glistening pork belly goes straight from the rotisserie to your bowl, a sizable feast anchored by slaw and pita wedges and finished with toppings of your choosing. The options range from spicy feta to fries, but you won’t go wrong with giant white beans marinated in tomato sauce. The staff can help you pick a tasty combo. $13.95

3. Famous Original Pizza

Roberta’s

When the much-loved Brooklyn pizzeria brought its wood-fired pies here, it instantly upgraded Loop pizza options. Every pie is good, thanks to the crisp crust with a puffy edge, but the Famous Original, with tomato sauce, mozz, Parm, and oregano, plus caciocavallo cheese and chiles, has that moniker for a reason. $14 for a personal; $21 for a regular

4. Phulka Roti with Paneer & Fizzy Lemonade

Bhoomi

Freshly made whole wheat roti envelops tender planks of mild Indian cottage cheese, plus herby green sauce and a kaleidoscopic blend of chopped peppers, cabbage, and pickled onions. Pair yours with the lemonade, which is effervescent and zesty, thanks to pink Himalayan salt. $8 for one roti, $14 for two; $4 for lemonade

5. Lumpia & Manila Hot Dog

Isla Filipino

When the Lincoln Square restaurant Isla Pilipina closed in March 2020, it was a blow to the city’s Filipino scene. Its owners are now offering their crispy lumpia here, plus new dishes, like the Manila hot dog, a nod to the Chicago version that loads on banana ketchup, Kewpie mayo, and atchara (papaya slaw) with celery salt. $5 for lumpia; $13 for hot dog