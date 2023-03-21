If you’ve ever been to a swanky Indian restaurant in London or New York and wondered why we can’t have nice things like that, here’s the answer to your wishes. Chef Sujan Sarkar, who has left his mark on bars and restaurants throughout the country, has now made his home in Chicago and opened his flagship restaurant in this lovely renovation of the Graham Elliot space in River North. His tasting menu ($105) is priced for real people splurging rather than the 1 percent and contains many pops of pleasure, from pani puri reworked into a passionfruit tartelette to a thick, rosy lamb chop served with four sauces and a memorable dal makhani. Good news, veggie lovers: The plant-focused menu ($95) is just as strong. 217 W. Huron St.