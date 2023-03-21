There’s no breakfast like Southern breakfast, and no kitchen in town prepares it as well as chef Charlie McKenna’s sunny fast-casual spot. If fried-to-order beignets aren’t your thing, try the country ham steak with red-eye gravy, fried eggs, and stone-ground grits so good you’ll want to kiss a gristmill. Pastry chef Monica Sachnoff has a selection of daily offerings, including a laminated biscuit that lends its charms to a two-hander breakfast sandwich and a warm, shareable cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting that has become the neighborhood’s favorite splurge. Lunch and early supper are strong as well, when a weekly quiche special and shrimp with more of those amazing grits beckon. 1055 E. 55th St.