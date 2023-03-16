If you want to try the wines at the sprawling new Chicago Winery, you have three options: You can visit the tasting room to sample a flight or grab a bottle to go. You can attend a wedding or event at the winery (it’s already become a sought-after venue). Or head to the onsite restaurant, Liva, which offers a peek into the production and barrel room and features food from chef Andrew Graves (Alinea), cocktails from head bartender Roger Landes (Bar Sótano), and 19 wines.

“Anything on the menu can pair with something on our list,” says winemaker Erik Subrizi. “We want them to be very food friendly. We have Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir, but also a Pinot Grigio orange wine. Most people think that’s a white wine, but we make it with skin contact.”

The winery began production late last year, bringing in grapes from the West Coast and New York State. The rest of the winemaking — crushing, fermenting, aging, and bottling — happens onsite. To make the first batches, the culinary team pitched in. “Andrew was sorting grapes, and his kids were helping out,” Subrizi says. That collaborative spirit extends to the food menu. “They’re using wine byproducts, like in mustard for the charcuterie board. Blakesville Creamery, a Wisconsin goat farm and creamery, washes the rind of a special goat cheese with our Riesling.”

You can’t try the wines made here quite yet (they need to age first), but until they’re bottled later this year, you can sample ones from sister spots in Washington, D.C., and Brooklyn. The locally made wines will reflect the city, Subrizi says: “A Zinfandel is like a big warm hug when it’s cold.” 739 N. Clark St., River North

3 Pairings to Try

Barbera + umami short rib

“Ours has a nice robustness,” says Subrizi. “It’s also super food friendly.”

Vermentino + cheese board

“Fans of Sauvignon Blanc will enjoy its vibrant crispness and citrusy flavors.”

Dry rosé + hamachi crudo

“It’s beautiful as an apéritif, and complements lighter dishes.”