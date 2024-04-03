Brunch, Four Ways

At Scofflaw: Sesame French toast and steak sandwich

SCOFFLAW

3201 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

Brunch service: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The crowd: Day drinkers and chill neighbors

Going sweet? New chef Fred Chung revamped the bar’s daytime menu; get his Hong Kong–style French toast, stuffed with honey sesame and topped with milk tea butter and berries.

Or savory? You’ll want the umami-bomb steak sandwich with avocado, nuoc cham, crispy shallots, cilantro, and mint.

Fancy a drink? The gin-based Red Snapper is Chicago’s best Bloody. Or try the Garden Era, a fresh, fruity sparkler.

Tip: Stretch out Sunday brunch so you can roll right into the $8 drinks happy hour at 5 p.m.

Will you need a nap after? ZZZZ

THE LOYALIST

177 N. Ada St., West Loop

Brunch service: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The crowd: It’s a hang for friends and restaurant industry folks.

Going sweet? The yogurt parfait, with layers of hazelnut granola and black currant compote, straddles the line between healthy and indulgent.

Or savory? For something rich: The single choux bun Benedict has crab, hollandaise, and foie gras sausage (you read that right). Nice and light: The smoked salmon over milk bread.

Fancy a drink? Try the Irish coffee, with a crown of nutty amaretto cream.

Tip: There’s a kids’ menu. Hello, chocolate chip pancakes and cheeseburger sliders.

Will you need a nap after? ZZZZ

Obélix

OBÉLIX

700 N. Sedgwick St., River North

Brunch service: Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The crowd: Older couples and ladies who brunch

Going sweet? The pistachio-cream-filled croissant is Chicago’s best new pastry.

Or savory? Try the quiche, which gets some funk from rich and creamy Délice de Bourgogne cheese.

Fancy a drink? The restaurant’s full (and fabulous) wine list is available for brunch. A sparkling rosé will go with anything.

Tip: The rotating lineup of sandwiches is fun, and might include a banh mi made with thinly sliced housemade pork sausage and duck pâté or a merguez frites number.

Will you need a nap after? ZZZZ

MIRU

401 E. Wacker Dr., Loop

Brunch service: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The crowd: Hotel guests and special-occasion groups

Going sweet? Order the pastry basket for the table to start.

Or savory? At this Japanese spot, the shrimp okonomiyaki is tasty, but the Tokyo brunch is a showstopper. Opt for the salmon one; you’ll get an elegant tray featuring a grilled fillet with scallion sauce, plus miso soup, ginger rice, pickles, and other bites.

Fancy a drink? St. Regis properties are known for their Bloody Marys. The fun one here features whiskey and smoke.

Tip: Brunch comes with access to Juan Gutierrez’s desserts. Get the black sesame mochi.

Will you need a nap after? ZZZZ