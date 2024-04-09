1 Falafel Kebab Station

Its chicken shawarma Arabi, a lavash-wrapped sandwich with rotisserie-cooked halal chicken, pickles, and garlic sauce, comes out nice and toasty thanks to the flattop grill. It’s cut into slices and served with fries, pickles, and hot sauce. $14. 1133 W. Granville Ave., Edgewater

2 Falafel & Grill

Get the shaved-to-order chicken plate, since it comes with fluffy rice, pita, salad, and some of the best hummus in the city. Ask for the excellent hot sauce to go with it. $17. 1317 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park; 1433 W. Montrose Ave., Lake View

3 Hello Shawarma

Who would have thought that the odd combination of shawarma, peppers, mushrooms, olives, corn, and American or pepper Jack cheese in the bashka sandwich could be so delicious? $13. 10272 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview

4 Lawn Craft Hamburger

As evidenced by this Ukrainian-influenced hamburger stand, shawarma is truly universal. Its spicy chicken sandwich with cabbage, pickles, and garlic sauce eats like a burrito. $13. 1141 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square