Illustration: Greg Clarke

I’m tired of smashburgers. Where can I get a thick, upscale burger?

While I love a good smashburger, I’m thrilled that I’ve been seeing other options on menus lately. At Le Mistral, the French onion burger au jus is fun — it’s dressed with Gruyère, pickles, and au poivre aïoli, with jus on the side for dunking. I also dig Bistro Monadnock’s burger, a steak patty spread with butter, red onion relish, and Dijonnaise and extra cheesy with Gruyère and Comté. My favorite is Cellar Door Provisions’ offering, with aïoli, caramelized onions, and bread-and-butter pickles and served on a poppy seed bun. It’s a little simpler, which allows the flavor of the beef to shine.

What are three top spots where you can walk in without a wait?

Day of the week, time, and weather all factor in, but I’ve had luck at Shaw’s Crab House, Lilac Tiger, and Bistro Monadnock (see above). I’ve scored bar seats for two at all three, no problem, and had excellent full-menu dinners.

Email Amy at acavanaugh@chicagomag.com with your burning dining questions.