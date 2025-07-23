1 Chocolate-and-Peanut-Butter-Dipped Swirl Cone

Dairy Star

Dipped cones rule at this classic seasonal ice cream stand. The regular size gets you a tower of soft serve that teeters about seven inches above the cone. There are 13 dip flavors (everything from cotton candy to birthday cake), but a swirl cone encased in a chocolate and peanut butter shell is the order. Don’t worry if things get messy — regulars know there’s a hose out back. $6.50. 3472 W. Devon Ave., Lincolnwood

2 The Chili Crunch

Baobing Bar

The star dish at the summer-only ice cream shack tucked behind Stephanie Izard’s Duck Duck Goat is the Chili Crunch sundae. An unlikely meetup of tamari soft serve, chile crunch, spiced fried wontons, fresh strawberries, and sprigs of cilantro, it hits the sweet-savory intersection perfectly. $14. 857 W. Fulton Market, West Loop

3 Matcha-Strawberry Swirl Cone

Sugoi Sweets

To make her superb matcha soft serve, confectioner Elle Lei infuses housemade oat milk with green tea. It’s delicious on its own but even better when swirled with one of her rotating Asian-inflected flavors like black sesame, ube, milk tea, and hojicha. If strawberry is available, get it — the fruity flavor is the perfect complement to grassy matcha. $5. 937 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square

4 Coconut Soft Serve

Zarella Pizzeria & Taverna

If there’s a better follow-up to the garlicky kale Caesar salad and a spicy vodka tavern-style pie at this new Boka Group hot spot than a dish of refreshing coconut soft serve, we don’t know it. Nestled atop chocolate cookie crumble and Amarena cherries, this dairy-free dessert comes topped with flaky sea salt and a drizzle of rich olive oil. $9. 531 N. Wells St., River North