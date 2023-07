Oliver Poilevey and his crew regularly change up their menu of internationally inflected French classics to reflect the seasons and the team’s current interests. But one of the menu mainstays, luckily for us, is this filet mignon tartare, which pulls in influences from banh mi. Tender steak is mixed with green curry aïoli, fried shallots, a fish sauce-sambal dressing, and herbs for an umami-loaded way to kick-start your meal. $21. 700 N. Sedgwick St., River North