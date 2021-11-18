Shortly after James Martin got married, he and his wife, Jessica, went to Spain. “We had bocadillos in Madrid and traveled through markets in Barcelona,” he says. “It heightened me as a chef.” Bocadillo Market, their beautiful new restaurant and shop, works at any hour. Grab coffee and date-banana cake for breakfast and a smoked lamb sandwich for lunch. Come dinner, Martin (A10) pushes Spanish cuisine in new directions in dishes like gnocchi with pickled artichokes, mushrooms, and romesco. He takes inspiration from childhood trips to the South (“I feel the connection with ingredients like rice, ham, and beans”), and his lima bean stew with saffron and morcilla honors a recipe of his mother’s. Says Martin: “I put all this together to create something fun.” 2342 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park