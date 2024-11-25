Five Takes on Classic Holiday Cocktails

COQUITO

Artsy Bartender

Available: Through January

Every Puerto Rican household has its recipe for coquito (“little coconut”), the cocktail with coconut cream, baking spices, and, nonnegotiably, Puerto Rican rum. Cocktail consultant and event bartender Davíd León Jr. updated his family’s formula, which he bottles into boozy gifts. Nodding to his ancestors, León incorporates hibiscus into his toasted spice mixture and infuses it into rum with cinnamon. He also uses the entire coconut, meat and all. In case the OG isn’t sumptuous enough, he makes a chocolate and peanut butter one, too. Order via Instagram (@artsybartender).

Ponche Navideño at Frontera Grill

PONCHE NAVIDEÑO

Frontera Grill

Available: Through New Year’s Eve

Come December, aromas of this simmered holiday punch — traditionally made with rum-soused guava, tejocote (similar to a crabapple), and sugarcane — permeate markets and homes throughout Mexico. Spirits director Julianna Arquilla has created a chilled version using aged rum, reposado tequila, hibiscus and guava liqueurs, and spiced piloncillo syrup. The result is a fruity, warmly spiced cross between a margarita and a daiquiri. 445 N. Clark St., River North

Tom and Jerry at Sparrow

TOM AND JERRY

Sparrow

Available: The day after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve

The Tom and Jerry purportedly dates back to 1800s England, but with our cold, blustery winters, it’s no surprise Midwesterners claim this high-octane warmer, in which velvety egg batter is spiked with rum, brandy, hot water, and enough warm spices to fill a Christmas stocking. Bartender Peter Vestinos has loved making them for friends at the holidays, a tradition he incorporated into the menu when he opened Sparrow in 2015, since the only other spot he knew of that served them was the stalwart Miller’s Pub. 12 W. Elm St., Gold Coast

PONCHE CREMA

Klein’s Bakery & Café

Available: Through New Year’s Day

“If there’s a holiday Venezuelans love most, it’s Christmas,” says Jessica Klein, co-owner with sister Dayana Klein of this Venezuelan-inspired spot. Ponche crema is a sweet and creamy eggnog-like embodiment of the season. For the bakery’s bottled ponche, the sisters slowly cook condensed milk mixed with egg yolks, cinnamon, cloves, and, in most batches, Venezuelan rum. Boozy or not, serve it as Venezuelans do: very cold over ice with a dusting of cinnamon. 4155 N. Broadway, Buena Park; 426 W. Diversey Pkwy., Lake View East

GLÖGG

Simon’s Tavern

Available: Thanksgiving Eve through March

Nothing says holidays like that first heady sip of glögg inside the cozy embrace of the 90-year-old Simon’s. Owner Scott Martin brews 3,000 gallons of the Swedish mulled wine each winter in a stockpot as tall as a toddler. Like the bar itself, Martin’s glögg has changed little since he started serving it in 1994, making it with dark port, brandy, raisins, orange peels, almonds, cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom — well, except for when he began to dial back the cloves at the insistence of Ingvar Wikström, the legendary owner of Wikström’s Gourmet Foods. 5210 N. Clark St., Andersonville