Fried chicken torta, mushroom pastor tacos, cinnamon sugar doughnuts

Brian Jupiter made his name cooking whole animals at Frontier and the New Orleans classics he grew up with at Ina Mae Tavern — the through line to his cuisine is soul. So it tracks that for the counter-service joint Migos Fine Foods, which he opened in April with Frontier chef de cuisine Azazi Morsi, he created a new kind of soul-warming fare that melds Mexican and Southern flavors with halal ingredients.

Tacos, fried chicken, and tortas make up the bulk of the menu, but start with the spicy potato empanadas ($9) before moving onto the mushroom tacos ($9), which come two to an order. Filled with pastor-spiced portobello mushrooms charred like spit-roasted meat, they’re easily among the best veggie tacos in town. Fried chicken comes as wings or tenders, and the crunchy thigh is reserved for a torta ($15.50) piled with Chihuahua cheese, punchy salsa, beans, avocado, lettuce, and tomato. The hot cinnamon sugar doughnuts ($8) are a must, too. Shaped like breadsticks, they have the crisp texture of a funnel cake.

Migos is mostly a takeout and delivery operation, but I suggest you grab one of the 12 seats: You want that crackling fried chicken and those glistening doughnuts straight from the fryer.