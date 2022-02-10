1. Luella’s Mix Popcorn

Luella’s Southern Kitchen

Darnell Reed recently launched a line of fancy flavored popcorns, including this brilliant spin on Chicago mix. He combines cheddar and caramel kernels with candied pecans for crunch. You’ll want to get several bags — even if you’re watching solo. $6 for a five-ounce bag (preorder for pickup). 4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Square

2. Jungle Boogie and Golden Boy Beers

Marz Community Brewing Co.

Marz’s artful cans add some fun to your spread, and the beers are darn good, too. Jungle Boogie is a wheat beer laced with fruity rooibos tea, and Golden Boy, a white chocolate stout brewed with cacao nibs and pretzels, is a salty-sweet treat. Four-packs of Jungle Boogie ($10.99) and Golden Boy ($14.99) available at Binny’s locations

3. Pigs in a Blanket

Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits

The pie shop goes for broke every year, crafting a whole menu specifically for Super Bowl munching. In this twist on a classic party snack, a cheesed-up version of the shop’s signature pie crust hugs a mini Paulina Market wiener. Jalapeño mustard comes alongside for dunking. $25 for a dozen. 2051 N. California Ave., Logan Square

4. Wings with Hennessy Sauce

Surf’s Up

An upgrade to your standard Buffalo sauce, the sticky orange glaze on these subtly spiced wings is spiked with a dash of Hennessy. Despite the cognac flavor, they still beg to be served with a beer. $39.99 for 50 wings. 2236 E. 71st St., South Shore

5. Cheez-It Cupcakes

Sugargoat

Stephanie Izard’s love letter to Cheez-Its comprises mellow cheddar cake, a salty caramel filling, a thick layer of strawberry Nesquik buttercream, and a crown of said crackers, glittering with sugar. They’re downright jumbo and ideal for slicing and sharing. $51 for a dozen. 820 W. Randolph St., West Loop