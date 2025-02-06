Caviar tends to come with an air of exclusivity, but Kendra Anderson is trying to change that with Caviar Dream, the company she launched here in September. “I want to transform this industry by making caviar a lot more accessible, inclusive, and empowering,” she says.

Anderson’s online offerings, which she sources from purveyors around the world, range from $20 smoked trout roe to $135 premium osetra. On the low end of that, you can afford to eat caviar anytime, anywhere. “You can have it on the couch at home or by the pool with a bag of chips,” says Anderson, who ran a cocktail bar in Denver before moving to Chicago in 2022. She also likes to dollop caviar on chicken tenders or hot dogs or pair it with a crisp Pilsner or Kölsch.

To spread the gospel, she hosts events around town, such as classes at BottlesUp! in Lake View East on how to pair caviar with beer and whiskey, and Bumps & Bubbles tastings at Mesler Kitchen in Hyde Park. “We’re all here to squeeze as much joy out of this life as we can. Caviar is one of those things that can make you feel that way.” caviardream.co

Anderson’s 3 Spots to Try Caviar

Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar The insightful staff makes this spot good for neophytes. “Everyone there knows everything about caviar,” Anderson says. Go for happy hour (4 to 6 p.m.): You can get a shot and a caviar bump for $15.

Sepia Anderson appreciates how chef Andrew Zimmerman incorporates caviar creatively throughout the tasting menu, swirling it into pasta and adorning fish with it.

The Duck Inn Kevin Hickey adds domestic sturgeon caviar to specials like duck meatloaf on Mondays and fried chicken on Thursdays. The dish that won Anderson over: the Chicago-style duck-fat hot dog topped with caviar (it’s available daily for a $26 upcharge).