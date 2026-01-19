Four Cafés With Fresh Takes on Asian Fare

At Luckycat: Black sesame latte and hojicha white chocolate cookie

LUCKYCAT

2806 N. Clark St., Lake View East

Who’s behind it: Stephanie Bian, a former barista whose background is in software, and Jake Lee, who worked in business administration. They started serving espresso drinks at pop-ups at Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant before opening their brick-and-mortar spot in September.

The concept: Bian, a Chinese American who grew up in the suburbs, and the Korean-born Lee named their cozy café after the Japanese cat figurine said to bring luck. So far, it’s working: People are flocking for espresso and matcha drinks, plus coffee and teas from China and Kyoto-style cold brew. Lee takes the lead on the all-day menu, which includes a breakfast sandwich with a fluffy egg, Gruyère, and hot honey chile crisp on brioche (tip: add bacon).

Don’t miss: The black sesame latte and hojicha white chocolate cookies

At Daeji: Kiki’s Magic Matcha Brew, miso honey cornbread cookie, and tteokbokki croissant

DAEJI DOUGH COMPANY

1360 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View

Who’s behind it: Albert Song, a software engineer and self-taught baker who sold dill pickle focaccia and ube cruffins at the Division Street Farmers’ Market.

The concept: At this Southport corridor spot, which opened in October, Song sells sweet and savory “Korean-ish” (his term) pastries, like croissants, focaccias, and rolls enhanced with the likes of toasted coconut, white sesame, and bulgogi-marinated mushrooms. He also has seasonal lattes, bubbly espresso tonics, and Kiki’s Magic Matcha Brew, which features layers of Volition mo cha along with nutty black sesame syrup and whole milk. Arrive early: The pastry case clears out fast.

Don’t miss: The tteokbokki croissant, topped with spicy-sweet rice cakes, and miso honey cornbread cookies

CRUMBS.ND.CREAMS

4825 N. Pulaski Rd., Albany Park

Who’s behind it: Katrina and Mharloe Requiron, partners in life and business. Both have full-time jobs outside the bakery; Katrina is a nurse, and Mharloe works in financial services.

The concept: While both were born in the Philippines, only Katrina grew up eating silvanas, light-as-air meringue and buttercream sandwich cookies coated in cookie crumbs. She made the favorite at home for years before Mharloe encouraged her to sell them online, which evolved into her doing pop-ups in 2021. The duo opened the brick-and-mortar bakery in September, focusing on silvanas (Mharloe also added flan to the menu). The case is filled with 12 flavors, like buko pandan, Nutella, and apple cinnamon. Mini versions are available, too, if you want to taste-test.

Don’t miss: The nutty ube and butter pecan silvanas

HAIBAYÔ CAFÉ

1132 W. Argyle St., Uptown

Who’s behind it: Jennifer Pham and Hac Tran, who first met in Chicago as kids of Vietnamese immigrants and connected as adults in 2015 to throw Asian-oriented pop-up parties on Argyle Street.

The concept: Pham and Tran found a permanent spot for Haibayô in October, alongside the plant shop Qideas. It’s a combination café, community gathering space, and artist incubator. Free events range from film screenings to sound baths, while the wall decorations — including signs from Pham’s dad’s pharmacy, the first Vietnamese business on the street — serve as a time capsule of the neighborhood. Beeline to the back for coffee from New Math, tea by Volition, and matcha drinks. Hungry? Get the banh mi served on a flaky croissant, the way Tran likes them.

Don’t miss: The Thai iced tea topped with savory cream cheese foam and grated cheddar. (Trust us, it works.)