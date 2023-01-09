Where should I go for date night tomorrow?

I’ve had fantastic date night dinners at Dear Margaret (2965 N. Lincoln Ave., Lake View) and Monteverde (1020 W. Madison St., West Loop), but you’re probably not getting in on such short notice. So go grab a reservation for next month’s date night. Now for tomorrow … on short notice, I’d pick a bar with great food — one with dim lighting, perfect for cozying up with your date. Scofflaw (3201 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square), Hopleaf (5148 N. Clark St., Andersonville), and Rootstock (954 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park) have never failed me.

What’s the best hangover brunch?

I hope you like spicy food, since that’s the best cure. Head to Dove’s Luncheonette (1545 N. Damen Ave., Wicker Park), where the Back to Life seafood cocktail with tomato-habanero salsa, the burnt-ends hash with fried eggs and Texas toast, and the Bloody Maria should set you right.

