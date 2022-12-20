The funny thing is I’m actually more of a salty-savory person,” says Patrick Mason. These are ironic words when spoken inside Candycopia, a sanctum for sweets that he and his wife, Alycia, opened in June. A self-described “food nerd,” Mason beams when asked what flavors he’s discovered since becoming his shop’s chief candy officer. “It gives me goose bumps to even consider the question.” Gaining a deeper understanding of the complexities of fine, artisanal confections led to the flights menu: Belly up to the counter and savor three variations of specialty treats, whether caramels, truffles, chocolates, or “chef’s choice.” Naturally, the shop also carries nostalgic candy classics, from Pop Rocks and Necco Wafers to assorted gummies, plus ice cream sundaes and floats. Those with a sense of adventure will explore the small-batch gourmet treats from Chicago-born makers like Mayana Chocolate and Chocs ’N Boxes. “That, to me, is the heart of this business,” says Mason. 717 Lake St., Oak Park

Chocs ’N Boxes bonbons

$14.75 for a five-piece box

Chocs ’N Boxes bonbons

 

Dorval Rainbow Sour Belts

$6.50 for half a pound

Dorval Rainbow Sour Belts

 

Compartés chocolate bar

$9.65

Compartés chocolate bar

 

Mayana candy bar

$7.35

Mayana candy bar

 

Whirly Pop lollipop

$4.50

Whirly Pop lollipop

 

Clever Candy 3D gummy fruit mix

$6.50 for half a pound

Clever Candy 3D gummy fruit mix