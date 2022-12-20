The funny thing is I’m actually more of a salty-savory person,” says Patrick Mason. These are ironic words when spoken inside Candycopia, a sanctum for sweets that he and his wife, Alycia, opened in June. A self-described “food nerd,” Mason beams when asked what flavors he’s discovered since becoming his shop’s chief candy officer. “It gives me goose bumps to even consider the question.” Gaining a deeper understanding of the complexities of fine, artisanal confections led to the flights menu: Belly up to the counter and savor three variations of specialty treats, whether caramels, truffles, chocolates, or “chef’s choice.” Naturally, the shop also carries nostalgic candy classics, from Pop Rocks and Necco Wafers to assorted gummies, plus ice cream sundaes and floats. Those with a sense of adventure will explore the small-batch gourmet treats from Chicago-born makers like Mayana Chocolate and Chocs ’N Boxes. “That, to me, is the heart of this business,” says Mason. 717 Lake St., Oak Park

$14.75 for a five-piece box

Chocs ’N Boxes bonbons

$6.50 for half a pound

Dorval Rainbow Sour Belts

$9.65

Compartés chocolate bar

$7.35

Mayana candy bar

$4.50

Whirly Pop lollipop

$6.50 for half a pound

Clever Candy 3D gummy fruit mix