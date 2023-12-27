Illustration: Greg Clarke

Where’s a good place to dine solo?

When I eat at a restaurant by myself, my preferred spot is at the bar, and I love the one at Elske in the West Loop. There you can order the tasting menu or go à la carte with the cheese plate, anchovies, and martinis. Another recommendation: Sepia in the West Loop. You can get the terrific four-course prix fixe at its bar, and the great barkeep Keith Meicher will keep you entertained. For a low-key (and cheaper) spot, head to All Together Now in West Town. The vibe is convivial, and the smash burger is not to be missed.

Where can I get a great meal for two for $50?

How about Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern? Erick Williams’s New Orleans–inspired spot in Hyde Park serves up big sandwiches, fried chicken, and gumbo. Or try Hai Yen in Uptown. Its $20 bo la lot comes with nine beef sausages grilled in betel leaves and accompaniments to make lettuce wraps. It’s hearty enough for two, and you’ll have money left for spring rolls and dessert.

