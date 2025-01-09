Illustration: Greg Clarke

I want to take my vegetarian friend out for a fun, delicious dinner. Where should we go?

Rose Mary is my top recommendation for vegetarian diners right now. Joe Flamm and company have a real way with vegetables, and their offerings change regularly to reflect what’s in season. I’d order anything from the “Vegetables” section that catches your eye. The vegetarian pastas and risottos are also standouts: I’m still dreaming of the sweet, earthy carrot risotto from the fall menu.

I’m not much of a wine drinker. Can you suggest a place for both great cocktails and great food?

Restaurant bars are some of my favorite places to hoist cocktails. Rose Mary qualifies here, too. And I enjoy the drinks just as much as the food at Sepia, Oliver’s, and Maxwells Trading. At that last one, you’ll typically find me posted up at the bar with a gin and sherry martini, just the right drink to prime my palate for those delicious sweet potatoes.

