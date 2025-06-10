1 Hurricane at Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern

It’s better than many of the ones we’ve had in New Orleans. With two types of rum, passionfruit, orange juice, and pomegranate, it’s potent and tart and goes down almost too easy. $15. 5215 S. Harper Ave., Hyde Park

2 Negroni Slushy at Parson’s Chicken & Fish

Chicago’s OG slushy is still one of the greats. Local Letherbee gin and Misoo bitter aperitivo are rounded out with sweet vermouth and citrus for the perfect patio sipper. $13. parsonschickenandfish.com for locations

3 Jack and Coke at Broken Hearts

If you left Jack and Cokes in your rearview drinking mirror, this icy version will make you rethink that. $14. 1009 W. Lake St., West Loop

4 White Russian at Avondale Bowl

With vodka, Maplewood coffee liqueur, coconut cream, and oat milk, this vegan twist on the bowling alley classic is just what to toast with after rolling a strike. $12. 3118 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale